Travis Barker's Daughter Shares A Sweet Update Amid His Health Scare

On June 28, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker made headlines after he was hospitalized due to suffering from pancreatitis, per E! News. As previously reported by TMZ, the "All The Small Things" hitmaker was photographed being taken into an ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was with him at the time of the event.

As noted by the same outlet, the last time Travis was seen in public was June 22, when he was snapped by the paparazzi leaving a recording studio. The same morning that Travis was hospitalized, he tweeted, "God save me." With that being said, the context of the tweet may not be linked to his health, as Machine Gun Kelly, who frequently works with Travis, has a recently released song with the same title. Even though Travis and Kardashian haven't publicly come forward and discussed the matter, many celebrities and fans chose to share their support on social media. "Sending @travisbarker good energy and prayers," singer Bebe Rexha tweeted. "Pray for @travisbarker," Iann Dior also shared. "I hope Travis Barker makes it through man. I don't need to lose another legendary drummer this year," one fan wrote.

Barker is a father to three children — son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. In a recent social media post, Alabama gave fans the update they had been waiting for.