Miranda Lambert Reflects On Hard Times After Blake Shelton Split

Like many marriages in Hollywood, the one between Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton didn't withstand the test of time. Though the pair were undoubtedly one of the hottest couples in country music, that wasn't the recipe for making the marriage last. According to InTouch, the couple wed in 2011 following several years of dating. Sadly, they announced their divorce in 2016. "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," they said in a statement to E! News.

Of course, both parties have moved on with their love lives. Shelton wed singer Gwen Stefani, while Lambert famously went on to marry police officer Brendan McLoughlin. However, that still doesn't stop the former duo from talking about one another from time to time. Though the comments are few and far between, Lambert touched on her split with Shelton in a March interview with CBS News (via E! News) as she shared how tough it was to see her divorce splashed across the tabloids. "I wasn't prepared for that," the singer noted. "I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt." However, Lambert also said that, on the upside, she is a singer-songwriter, so she can always tell her side of the story through music.

Now, the singer is opening up a little more about her life post-split.