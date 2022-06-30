How Does Denise Richards' Husband Feel About Her Joining OnlyFans?

Denise Richards has played several roles in her career, including reality star during her brief stint on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Richards has also appeared in countless movies, though one of the movies she's starred in has earned her more buzz than the rest. The film? The 1998 classic, "Wild Things," which also starred Kevin Bacon and Matt Dillon. In the movie, Richards famously shared a kiss with Neve Campbell.

There's no doubt that the star has done a lot in the interim, but in some ways, she proved to fans that she's returning to her "Wild Things" roots. In late June, Richards shared a short video clip of herself sporting a white dress as she walked into crashing waves. In her caption, she wrote, "Ready...here we go #onlyfans" and directed followers to a link in her bio to her account. Most followers seemed thrilled with Richards' decision to join the platform and shared their thoughts in the comments section. "Denise, I have to tell you that you are absolutely beautiful inside and out! No fakeness like so many stars are!" one follower commented. "You are going to break the internet... in a good way hahahahhaa," a second chimed in. "THIS IS EPIC!" one more commented, adding a single red heart and flame emoji.

There's no doubt fans are stoked to see Richards join the OnlyFans club, but how does her husband feels about it?