The Cast Of Buckhead Shore Reflect On The Legacy Of The Jersey Shore Franchise - Exclusive

What do the phrases, "G.T.L," "Cabs are here!" and "Where's the beach?" have in common? If you consider yourself anything of a reality TV fan, then you know that the famous monikers belong to "Jersey Shore." Given that the show has birthed a number of spin-offs and related programming, it's no wonder that the likes of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley are as famous today as they were at the peak of "Jersey Shore." If anything, their influence over pop culture has grown.

The cast of "Jersey Shore" has matured with time. For instance, Snooki is now married to Jionni LaValle and is a mom of three; The Situation himself tied the knot in 2018 and is a dad to a young son. While the OG gang is very much alive and well and currently on screen due to "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," a new crop of kids is hitting the screen. Enter "Buckhead Shore," the latest "Jersey Shore" franchise spin-off that premiered on June 23. Featuring fresh faces and wild drama, "Buckhead Shore" could very well present the world with the latest "Snooki" character. Ahead of the premiere, we sat down with the young cast to get their take on the show, and they dished about what it's been like to join such a storied franchise.