Tiger King Star Doc Antle Just Received Some Bad Legal News

Netflix hit gold in March 2020 thanks to "Tiger King." According to the streaming platform (via Complex), 64 million tuned in to watch the docu-series during its first month of release. Joe Exotic's colorful love life, bleached mullet, amazing music videos, and insane feud with Carole Baskin helped many a lonely soul through the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown."Tiger King 2" kept viewers riveted and a "Tiger King" spinoff series quickly followed. To ensure Netflix milked the cash cow dry, they also released "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story."

It wasn't just Joe Exotic causing all of the "Tiger King" drama. An array of other bizarre and downright dodgy characters also popped up. The shadier than shady Jeff Lowe managed to finagle Joe Exotic's zoo out from under his nose following some highly questionable maneuvers, while Carole's second husband, the meek and slightly strange Howard Baskin, replaced her previous spouse, Don Lewis, following his mysterious disappearance in 1997. Rumors claimed Carole killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers. However, according to Sky News, Lewis is reportedly alive and living it up in Costa Rica.

Then there was Doc Antle, with his weird cult-like compound life, multiple young "wives," outlandish claims, and dubious dealings. Netflix's special documentary exposed the self-professed spiritual guru for the charlatan he was, with numerous claims of abuse, assault, and animal cruelty. Given his slippery shenanigans, it's little surprise that Doc Antle just received some bad legal news to add to his already burgeoning woes.