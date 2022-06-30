Erika Jayne Must Now Give Up A Cherished Possession Amid Legal Woes

Erika Jayne is facing some legal issues after her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was involved in illegal business with his law-firm, Girardi & Keese. According to People, Tom is being accused of embezzling funds that were supposed to be given to the families of victims who died in a plane crash back in 2018. There are countless other racketeering and embezzlement charges against Tom, but Jayne claims that she was unaware of her husband's illegal transactions until they came to light. In March 2021, Girardi lost his law license as a result of the legal issues surrounding him and his business, according to Us Weekly.

Jayne is a reality star on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has found herself in the middle of her ex-husband's legal trouble. She told Us Weekly, "I am front and center. I am the face of this instead of the lawyers that worked at the firm and referring attorneys and, you know, law funding people — instead they point to me," Jayne continued, "For my mental health, it's been hard. No doubt. But again, I couldn't lose and I was just going to fight it out every way possible and still am."

Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia in 2021, according to Page Six. And although Jayne claims she was completely unaware of Girardi's illegal business deals, she has still found herself dealing with legal trouble years later. Now, she has to give up one of her most prized possessions.