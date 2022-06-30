The One RHOBH Storyline Brandi Glanville Wishes She Could Take Back

Brandi Glanville told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that, while she may not have many regrets, she does wish she'd handled things differently with Denise Richards.

Let's back up for a second — Glanville and Richards fell out after Season 10, when Glanville told the other women that she'd had an affair with Richards, even though Richards was married. Richards, for her part, denied the whole story. Everybody caught up?

On "WWHL," Glanville didn't take back her story about sleeping with her former castmate, but she did say she shouldn't have blurted it out the way that she did. The former Housewife said her biggest regret from her time on the show was "just saying anything about Denise to other people." Glanville continued, "I wish I would have waited until she had arrived at some party and spoken to her directly because I still haven't, we haven't resolved anything." The reason they haven't been able to patch things up, Glanville said, is because Richards stopped showing up to events, which meant Glanville hasn't had an opportunity to talk things out.

It's not the first time Glanville has brought up the silent treatment she's been getting from her former friend. Back in 2021, she told an Australian morning show (via Us Weekly) that the two still had not spoken. Might be time to let this one go, babe.