Brandi Glanville Freaked Out When Encountering This On A Plane
Say what you will about "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville, but you can't say she's not tough. When Brandi joined the franchise, her only claim to fame was suffering a public divorce from Eddie Cibrian, who had cheated on her numerous times. Chief among the cheats was his relationship with LeAnn Rimes (to whom he is now married), and who could forget Scheana Shay?
Per Lisa Vanderpump's insistence, Brandi actually sat down the Scheana and tried to have it out. Lisa and Brandi grew quite close during Brandi's tenure on "RHOBH," but she and Lisa were barely speaking by the time Brandi left the show. During Season 4, Brandi claimed Lisa had purposefully brought tabloids detailing Kyle Richards' husband's alleged affair on the trip in order to hurt Kyle and stir up drama. Of course, Lisa wouldn't hear of it. When the reunion rolled around, the two could barely be in the same room together, per Us Weekly.
This is all to say that Brandi, problematic as she may be, is no coward. After all, going to toe-toe with Lisa Vanderpump is no small feat. However, while Brandi might not be afraid of her most conniving co-stars, it turns out there's one thing that terrifies her.
Brandi Glanville's fans are skeptical
Reality star Brandi Glanville took to Twitter on December 21 to complain about her seat mate on a recent flight. Brandi sat next to a woman who brought her pet bird aboard. "Wanna know how things spread ?" Brandi wrote. "Not just tweets on line but actual birds on planes (new movie title) that can get out of cages spread their wings & spread f***ing EVERYTHING ELSE!"
Brandi is partially correct. According to the CDC, birds can carry diseases that can spread to humans. However, it also notes that, as long as you take proper precautions, like washing your hands and making sure your bird is healthy, the chances of getting a serious illness are slim.
Brandi's followers were quick to point out how she might be overreacting. "[T]ell me you don't understand how diseases are borne without telling me you don't understand — I respect the confidence, though," replied one fan. "Maybe she needed to take the animal home with her for the holidays or is moving? It's a responsible owner who cares like this & doesn't just throw an animal away out of inconvenience," wrote another. "Don't judge others so much." Brandi didn't respond to any of the comments, but we're guessing they probably didn't inspire her to change her opinion about birds on planes.