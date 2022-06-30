Alexandra Daddario Has Happy Relationship News

For every breakup in Hollywood, another one gets a happy ending. The latter was the case for "Baywatch" star Alexandra Daddario, who announced her engagement to producer Andrew Form in December 2021, six months after making the relationship public on Instagram. The two cuddled up at the premiere of "The White Lotus" in July of that year, where Daddario joked, "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form."

By December, she was flaunting a diamond ring on that finger, and gushing over Form on Instagram. "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," she wrote. Following the engagement, Daddario told People that she felt "at peace" with her fiance. "It feels so exciting," she added. "But mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

Though the public has known of the engagement since December, the pair has actually been engaged since August — and they agreed to marry in April, which Daddario explained in a Vogue exclusive. "We had both agreed to marry each other one night in April 2021 after too much wine," she revealed. "I was visiting Andrew while he was working on 'Jack Ryan' ... He went outside ... and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a piña colada." The good news keeps on coming for the happy couple, who shared another milestone in June 2022.