Jamie Lynn Spears Teases An Important Chapter From Her Past Is Far From Over

While Britney Spears is off enjoying her well-deserved new life chapter — including getting married and penning her first memoir — her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has teased on Instagram that she might be doing the opposite. No, we're not talking about a revival of the sisters' social media sparring matches. Jamie Lynn might be starting something new by revisiting something old.

While Jamie Lynn never achieved anything near her older sister's level of fame, she did star in her own beloved pre-teen show back in the day on Nickelodeon called "Zoey 101." The show ran for four seasons before going off the air in 2008. Now, the quirky sitcom is enjoying a bit of a renaissance period, as it has unexpectedly shot to the top of the Netflix charts in late June, thanks to viewers tuning in to stream the old episodes.

Jamie Lynn — who, let's be honest, could use all the good press she can get at the moment — took notice.