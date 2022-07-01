Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Hold Back Her Criticism Of North West's Glamorous Birthday Party

Jenna Bush Hager is making her feelings about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West's super lavish ninth birthday part very clear.

As all those who keep up with the Kardashians will already know, the eldest child of the uber-famous couple has a great outdoors themed birthday party in June, which Kim dubbed on Instagram, "Camp North." The star shared several snaps from North's big day, including showing a private jet waiting to take North and her friends away with the words "Camp North" written in balloons above the entrance. Other photos included a look at the inside decorated with firewood and fake cobwebs, several camp beds set up with tents above them, and a look at the adorable girl gang (which included Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's little girl, Penelope Disick) being pulled along the water on a giant inflatable. Kim also shared a glimpse inside the epic bash via her Instagram Stories, which included a look at the girls wakeboarding and taking on a high wire, per People.

Speaking about the event on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on June 28, Kim explained, "[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness." She then added, "She wanted it to be really spooky. She wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars." But Bush Hager is none too impressed.