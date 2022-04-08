Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How Her Father Really Wanted Her Wedding To Go

"Today" show personality Jenna Bush Hager has been a happily married woman since tying the knot with Henry Hager. The two first became acquainted in 2004 via mutual friends of theirs, which kicked off their love story as The U.S. Sun reported. Jenna quickly grew to be smitten with her now-hubby, and she previously revealed she first proposed to Henry years before their nuptials took place. "He said no, and then he asked me five years later,'" Jenna said on the "Today" show in 2020.

Henry is now the Waterous Energy Fund Managing Director, but at the time they met, he was working for then-President George W. Bush, Jenna's father. On the couple's wedding day in 2008, George expressed his happiness in seeing his daughter marry Henry. "It was just a special day and a wonderful day, and we're mighty blessed," he told People at the ceremony. However, Jenna recently opened up about an early idea her father had regarding her wedding vows.