What Does Cardi B's Hot S*** Really Mean? Here's What We Think

Ever since Cardi B rose to fame with "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, she's been flexing on listeners in the catchiest ways possible. The song, with iconic lines like, "These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes," made Cardi the first female solo rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly two decades.

Since then, the Bronx-born baddie has garnered nine Grammy nominations and one win, despite having only released one studio album. Needless to say, when the rapper announced in late June that she had a song dropping in just five days, fans were pretty excited. A few days later, Cardi posted the cover art to her Instagram, which revealed that Kanye "Ye" West and Lil Durk would be featured on the track, "Hot S***."

At long last, the latest from Cardi is here and the Internet is buzzing. As "Hot S***" vies for song of the summer, we can't help but wonder: what do its lyrics really mean?