Chrishell Stause Is Opening Up About Her Life With Partner G Flip
It seems Chrishell Stause may have found the key to the lock in her love life. Over the years, the "Selling Sunset" star has had quite a few ups and downs in the relationship department. During her soap opera days, Stause dated, was engaged to, and broke up with Matthew Morrison of "Glee" in 2007, then moved on to "Bachelorette" alum Graham Bunn until ending things in 2009, per Us Weekly. Later on, Stause met her future husband, Justin Hartley, in 2013, but ultimately, things didn't work out, as Hartley sent a divorce text to Stause while she was filming "Selling Sunset" in 2019. Sadly, Stause's rollercoaster love life continued with other short-lived relationships with fellow "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Keo Motsepe and her real estate boss Jason Oppenheim.
It looks like all of those ups and downs were leading Stause to non-binary Australian singer G Flip. The couple first met in October 2021 at a Halloween party, but they were both seeing other people at the time, per People. With so many similarities between the two, they continued to stay in touch until Stause confirmed their relationship on the Season 5 reunion episode of "Selling Sunset" (via People). "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Stause stated. Now, Stause has given us a peek inside her steamy relationship with the musician.
Chrishell Stause has an 'unlocked' relationship with G Flip
Chrishell Stause has had quite a tumultuous dating history, but things finally seem to be looking up for the reality star in her latest relationship with G Flip. The two have been moving a lot faster than anyone predicted, and it seems like the couple isn't slowing down anytime soon. In an interview with Vogue, Stause seemed over-the-moon about her relationship with G Flip, which she described as "unlocked." She explained, "It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," she explained. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!" Stause continued to gush about her supportive relationship with G Flip and added, "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."
While Stause has been open about her desire to start a family, she admitted that she and her partner want different things right now. "G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that's not where they are right now in their life," Stause told Vogue. However, babies aren't completely off the table for G Flip. "Yeah, I definitely see children in my future," G Flip said during an episode of the "People Every Day" podcast. "Me and Chrishell know where we are in this stages of our lives and we're very transparent about that."