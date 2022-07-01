Chrishell Stause Is Opening Up About Her Life With Partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause has had quite a tumultuous dating history, but things finally seem to be looking up for the reality star in her latest relationship with G Flip. The two have been moving a lot faster than anyone predicted, and it seems like the couple isn't slowing down anytime soon. In an interview with Vogue, Stause seemed over-the-moon about her relationship with G Flip, which she described as "unlocked." She explained, "It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," she explained. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!" Stause continued to gush about her supportive relationship with G Flip and added, "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

While Stause has been open about her desire to start a family, she admitted that she and her partner want different things right now. "G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that's not where they are right now in their life," Stause told Vogue. However, babies aren't completely off the table for G Flip. "Yeah, I definitely see children in my future," G Flip said during an episode of the "People Every Day" podcast. "Me and Chrishell know where we are in this stages of our lives and we're very transparent about that."