What Really Happened Between Olivia Wilde And Justin Timberlake?
Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake have both had their fair share of public relationships, but the pair, who starred together in the 2011 film "In Time," were once the subjects of messy tabloid fodder. Timberlake married actor Jessica Biel in 2012, after meeting the "Total Recall" star in 2007, per USA Today. The couple have since welcomed two children, Silas and Phineas, and are now one of the most adorable Hollywood couples around. Seriously, their family Instagram photos are adorable!
After ending her seven-year-long engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, Wilde began a romance with singer Harry Styles. And while initial reports suggested that Wilde and Sudeikis' split was amicable, sources later revealed to People that the "Ted Lasso" star was "absolutely heartbroken" by Wilde's new relationship.
However, long before Wilde began dating Styles, and a year before Timberlake and Biel said "I do," rumors swirled about the "In Time" co-stars' relationship.
Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake went to a nightclub
Speculation about Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake's relationship began immediately after the pair starred in the sci-fi action movie "In Time."
In 2011, The Daily Mail published an article detailing an incident where the pair was reportedly flirting at a Los Angeles nightclub. "They were dancing, whispering, he had his hand on her back and shoulders and they were together all night," a source told the publication, adding, "His arm was around her, they were talking closely, just the two of them. Justin and Olivia were there with a group, but weren't talking to anyone else."
The alleged incident took place in April 2011, just weeks after Timberlake's brief split from Biel. And while Timberlake and Biel would later rekindle their romance, the gap in their relationship timeline led some to believe that the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer had more than enough time to become involved with Wilde.
Olivia shot down dating rumors
Following news of their rumored fling, Olivia Wilde shut down all speculation that she was dating Justin Timberlake. In a tweet seemingly addressing reports that she and Timberlake were getting cozy at a nightclub, Wilde emphasized that their relationship was strictly platonic. "Cool it, honeybadgers," Wilde wrote. "We are just friends and have been for years."
Wilde's assertion makes sense, as the pair had previously worked together on another project. Wilde appeared alongside Timberlake in the 2007 film "Alpha Dog." And while the current status of their friendship is unknown, Wilde and Timberlake were spotted at an event together in 2013, and appeared just as friendly as ever.
Ultimately, it appears both entertainers have moved on from the rumors that plagued their relationship over a decade ago. Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel and will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in October 2022, while Wilde is reportedly hoping to make her relationship with singer Harry Styles more public.