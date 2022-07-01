What Really Happened Between Olivia Wilde And Justin Timberlake?

Olivia Wilde and Justin Timberlake have both had their fair share of public relationships, but the pair, who starred together in the 2011 film "In Time," were once the subjects of messy tabloid fodder. Timberlake married actor Jessica Biel in 2012, after meeting the "Total Recall" star in 2007, per USA Today. The couple have since welcomed two children, Silas and Phineas, and are now one of the most adorable Hollywood couples around. Seriously, their family Instagram photos are adorable!

After ending her seven-year-long engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, Wilde began a romance with singer Harry Styles. And while initial reports suggested that Wilde and Sudeikis' split was amicable, sources later revealed to People that the "Ted Lasso" star was "absolutely heartbroken" by Wilde's new relationship.

However, long before Wilde began dating Styles, and a year before Timberlake and Biel said "I do," rumors swirled about the "In Time" co-stars' relationship.