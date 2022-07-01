The Tragic Death Of The Shining's Joe Turkel

If you're a fan of directors Stanley Kubrick and Ridley Scott, then chances are you've heard of actor Joe Turkel. Born in 1927, the talent spent his childhood in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of 17, he joined the military, telling BladeZone.com, "To be thrust into a war I saw things that made me grow up rather quickly." After the war, Turkel shifted his sights to the acting world, which expanded into a four-decade career. In 1980, the prolific star snagged a role in "The Shining," playing Lloyd the bartender, aka the eerie and sinister figure who was all too happy to serve recovering alcoholic Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) a bourbon. He struck gold again when playing Tyrell in 1982's "Blade Runner." Aside from his various film projects, the actor cultivated an expansive television portfolio with roles in "Miami Vice," "Kojak," "S.W.A.T." and "Bonanza."

Sadly, on June 27, the actor died at the age of 94, Variety reported. According to the publication, Turkel died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California, and is survived by his two sons. In a statement, loved ones praised the actor's "warmth" and "magnetic personality," also pointing out, per MovieWeb, "He loved laughter and never shied away from signing autographs for fans."

After the announcement of Turkel's death, fans took to social media to honor his impact.