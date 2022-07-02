Travis Scott's Comeback Just Took A Major Hit

After the Astroworld festival tragedy, some wondered if Travis Scott's career could ever bounce back. In November 2021, Scott was blasted by fans and the press following the tragic deaths of 10 people at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. In addition, 25 other concertgoers were hospitalized, with more than 300 people reporting minor injuries. The youngest fatality was a 9-year-old boy who died one week after the festival.

After the Astroworld tragedy, the finger was pointed at Live Nation, which organized the festival and had a track record for skimping on costs. But some blamed Scott because he has a record of encouraging wild fan behavior at concerts. In March, the Complex staff recommended some ideas on how the rapper could slowly rebuild his career. The Complex team noted Scott should wait until at least a year after Astroworld before performing, start with small venues, and approach the "return with a big emphasis on safety."

Scott disregarded this advice, however, and his comeback just took a major hit.