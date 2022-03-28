What We Know About Travis Scott's First Performance After The Astroworld Tragedy

On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas turned into a mass casualty event which cost 10 fans their lives and left more than 300 people injured. As fire chief Samuel Peña told the New York Post at the time, concertgoers "began to compress" toward the stage and "people started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic." The medical examiner later confirmed that each fans' cause of death was indeed "compression asphyxia."

As previously reported, the rapper appeared to be oblivious to the chaos as it happened and continued performing. Once he did learn of the tragedy, he issued a public apology and vowed to cover all funeral costs, but that didn't keep legal troubles at bay. Not only did Congress open an official investigation into what went wrong at Astroworld, but Scott was hit with a growing number of lawsuits. In February, Billboard reported that the nearly 400 lawsuits filed by almost 2,800 victims against the artist, as well Live Nation and event organizers, had been turned into one "single giant case."

As the "goosebumps" rapper awaits his verdict, he has continued to keep a relatively low profile and has vowed to "always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever." So, when will he be ready to return to performing? It seems there's no time like the present.