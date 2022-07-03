Ricky Martin Is Facing A Domestic Abuse Restraining Order In An Increasingly Messy Legal Battle

Ricky Martin's gone from being a happy and settled married dad of four to livin' la vida loca. Martin met his husband, Jwan Yosef, after sliding into his DMs — they later got engaged in 2016. "I proposed. I was really nervous," Martin admitted on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The two secretly wed in a private ceremony, with the singer telling E! News, "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband."

Martin already had twins, but the newlyweds were eager to expand the family; they welcomed a daughter in 2018 and a son in 2019. Everything seemed peachy for the notoriously private singer until a bombshell hit in June of this year. Per the New York Post, Martin's former manager hit him with a $3 million lawsuit for "unpaid commissions."

In legal documents, Rebecca Drucker alleges she had to take over running everything because Martin's "personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil." The lawsuit also alleges Drucker "fiercely protected" the singer after he was "threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation in 2020." She claims she hired a top legal team to ensure the purported potential scandal went away.

"Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin's career," the lawsuit alleges. "There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement." And, just when you thought Martin's legal woes couldn't get messier, news broke that he's facing a domestic abuse restraining order.