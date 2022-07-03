Ricky Martin Is Facing A Domestic Abuse Restraining Order In An Increasingly Messy Legal Battle
Ricky Martin's gone from being a happy and settled married dad of four to livin' la vida loca. Martin met his husband, Jwan Yosef, after sliding into his DMs — they later got engaged in 2016. "I proposed. I was really nervous," Martin admitted on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The two secretly wed in a private ceremony, with the singer telling E! News, "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband."
Martin already had twins, but the newlyweds were eager to expand the family; they welcomed a daughter in 2018 and a son in 2019. Everything seemed peachy for the notoriously private singer until a bombshell hit in June of this year. Per the New York Post, Martin's former manager hit him with a $3 million lawsuit for "unpaid commissions."
In legal documents, Rebecca Drucker alleges she had to take over running everything because Martin's "personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil." The lawsuit also alleges Drucker "fiercely protected" the singer after he was "threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation in 2020." She claims she hired a top legal team to ensure the purported potential scandal went away.
"Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin's career," the lawsuit alleges. "There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement." And, just when you thought Martin's legal woes couldn't get messier, news broke that he's facing a domestic abuse restraining order.
The domestic abuse restraining order against Ricky Martin is a riddle
Ricky Martin's already being sued by his ex-manager for $3 million and now he's facing a domestic abuse restraining order too. Adding even further to the mess, his husband of four years, Jwan Yosef, isn't the man who has made the allegations.
According to the Associated Press, a judge signed off on the restraining order request. However, when authorities arrived at Martin's Puerto Rico home, they couldn't serve him the papers as he was nowhere to be found. Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that the plaintiff was somebody Martin "dated for seven months." According to the outlet, the unnamed man ended their relationship two months ago. He claimed Martin refused to acknowledge it was over, though. The singer was allegedly spotted "loitering near the petitioner's house at least three times." Per People, Martin's reps have branded the allegations "completely false and fabricated" and vowed their client will be "fully vindicated."
Martin is notoriously tight-lipped about his personal and home life. He rarely speaks about his marriage or his kids in interviews. However, after playing Antonio D'Amico in Ryan Murphy's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Martin spoke out in favor of normalizing open marriage. D'Amico and the designer had enjoyed a non-monogamous relationship during their 15 years together leading up to Versace's murder in 1997. "I want to normalize relationships like this," Martin told Vulture. "It's good for the world; it's good for me as a gay man with kids."
Martin's whereabouts are still unknown as of publication — this is an ongoing story.