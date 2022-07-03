Kourtney And Travis Open Up About The Drummer's Terrifying Health Diagnosis

Travis Barker has spoken out following a serious health scare. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 28, just days after he was spotted leaving a studio in Los Angeles, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance, while his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, followed close behind. It was later revealed that Barker was suffering from pancreatitis, believed to be caused by a recent colonoscopy.

Following Barker's hospitalization, his daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a message on social media asking fans to pray for her father. "Please send your prayers," she wrote on her Instagram story (via E! News). Some fans also believe that Barker himself tweeted about his ailment, as he shared a cryptic message on the day he was taken into care. "God save me," Barker wrote, just hours before he was hospitalized. However, Barker and Kardashian have now broken their silence and have provided an update on the rocker's condition.