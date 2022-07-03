Kourtney And Travis Open Up About The Drummer's Terrifying Health Diagnosis
Travis Barker has spoken out following a serious health scare. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 28, just days after he was spotted leaving a studio in Los Angeles, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance, while his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, followed close behind. It was later revealed that Barker was suffering from pancreatitis, believed to be caused by a recent colonoscopy.
Following Barker's hospitalization, his daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a message on social media asking fans to pray for her father. "Please send your prayers," she wrote on her Instagram story (via E! News). Some fans also believe that Barker himself tweeted about his ailment, as he shared a cryptic message on the day he was taken into care. "God save me," Barker wrote, just hours before he was hospitalized. However, Barker and Kardashian have now broken their silence and have provided an update on the rocker's condition.
Travis Barker remains hospitalized
Travis Barker is speaking out following his hospitalization and has shared chilling details about his recent health scare. The musician revealed that after going in for an endoscopy, he began feeling horrible. "After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," Barker tweeted on July 2. He added in another tweet, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." He went on to explain that he is currently receiving treatment for pancreatitis and is doing better.
Barker's wife, Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers, revealing that their family had a "scary and emotional week," via People. She also was sure to send her gratitude to the medical team at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, in another note, Kardashian slammed the paparazzi for selling photos of her, which she said were misrepresented. "To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life... these photos were actually taken weeks ago," she wrote (via Yahoo! Entertainment).