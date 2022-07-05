Wendy Williams Fans Are Reeling All Over Again Following Series Cancellation

Wendy Williams hasn't had a good day, a good week, a good month, or a good year for that matter. While there have been reports that say Williams is reportedly planning to move on from her television show, she's also faced some roadblocks along the way. Back in March, the gregarious talk show host denied that her health and her finances were in turmoil, telling "Good Morning America" she had "the mind and body of a 25-year-old." Despite her claims, Williams' battle with Wells Fargo got pretty messy in May when a judge named a guardian to take care of her financial matters.

However, Williams' attorney LawShawn Thomas said at the time (via The Shade Room), "Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money."

That said, it sounds like there's even more trouble brewing for Williams, as her fans are once again reeling over the news that she's being "canceled" yet again.