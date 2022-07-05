Inside Lori Harvey's Relationship With Her Dad Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, has carved a path of her own as a model, skincare entrepreneur, and influencer. Steve met Lori's mother, Marjorie Harvey, during the early stages of his career in the 1980s. The comedian once revealed that while he knew he wanted to marry Marjorie from the moment they met, he was on the verge of homelessness at the time and unable to afford to take the next step.

"We actually dated 25 years ago, but I was becoming homeless. So, we only dated for a year and I didn't have the money, so I never drove back," he said on his YouTube series "Rolling with Steve Harvey." Adding, "The first night I met her was at a comedy club ... I stopped the show, I said, 'I don't know who you are, but I'm gonna marry you one day.'"

The stand-up comic made good on his promise, tying the knot with Marjorie in 2007. Together, Steve and Marjorie share seven kids and a host of grandchildren. Steve's stepdaughter, Lori, has since become a public figure in her own right. However, Steve and Lori have seemingly maintained a close bond on her rise to stardom.