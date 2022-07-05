How Rich Paul Totally Changed Adele's Relationship With The Public

Adele has been serenading the public for over a decade. As Billboard recaps, her debut album was released when she was just 19 — an age that stunned given her talent, and also served as the inspiration for the album's name. She's continued to put out hit albums like "21," "25," and "30," which have broken records, won Grammys, and served as a literal timeline of the artist's impressive career.

It's no wonder that, at age 34, Adele is ready for a break from the spotlight. In a Sirius XM interview with John Mayer, the singer shared that she doesn't typically like touring, and that she may not release another album for "like, eight years."

Fortunately for Adele fans, however, she doesn't seem to have completely retreated from the public eye. Despite her busy schedule, Adele is often spotted attending public events, with Buzzfeed noting her tendency to go viral while sitting courtside at basketball games. As it turns out, we may have her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, to thank for her willingness to stay in the public eye after all these years.