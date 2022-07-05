Why Britney Spears' Honeymoon Isn't Exactly As She Had Hoped

In her first Instagram post since marrying Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed in late June that they had been too busy settling into new digs to attend their honeymoon. Spears purchased the home around the time of her nuptials, with the $11.8 million mansion situated in Calabasas, California near her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, per TMZ. Excitedly gushing on Instagram about her new home's pool and waterslide, Spears had to make do with the staycation until she and Asghari had time to plan their honeymoon.

Sharing that "the wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," a source told People that the couple hadn't been in any rush to jet off, as they were relishing in "being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A." for a bit. However, the insider added, "Britney would love to take another trip." According to an InTouch insider, any honeymoon the lovebirds chose would definitely be "somewhere romantic, with "all the organizing" to be handled by Asghari. "The Montage Kapulua Beach Hotel in Maui is an option. Both she and Sam absolutely love it there," the source speculated to InTouch. "Or maybe a city honeymoon to somewhere like London or Paris."

Well, Spears has finally gone on her honeymoon and in true Brit-Brit fashion, she dropped the all the deets on Instagram.