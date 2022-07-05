How Oprah Honored Her Father With A Special Surprise

Oprah is incredibly close with her dad, Vernon Winfrey, and has credited him with her success. As The Washington Post reported in 1986, Vernon — a barber, church deacon, and elected city councilman in Nashville, Tennessee — had a life-changing impact on his daughter. As a teen, Oprah acted out and even ran away from home, so, when she was 14, her mother, Vernita Lee, sent her to live with her father. Soon, his strict approach to parenting put her on the right path and pushed her to do better. "If I hadn't been sent to my father, I would have gone in another direction. I could have made a good criminal," Oprah told the outlet. "He saved me." It's a sentiment she shared with People in 2021, saying it was Vernon who "made the difference in me being who I am now or somebody you would have never, ever heard of."

And so, the talk show legend decided to celebrate her pops on the Fourth of July by throwing him a surprise party in the form of a backyard barbecue. "My father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he's able to receive the joy," she explained on Instagram. While she didn't elaborate on his illness, she shared that the day's menu included fried chicken, burgers, and brisket, and encouraged others to make the most of every moment with loved ones. "Remember to celebrate each other," she wrote.