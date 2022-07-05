Sandra Lee Proves Her Relationship With Ben Youcef Is Red Hot

Sandra Lee dated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for 14 years. But if anyone was still in doubt about the romance between the chef and her hot, young actor fiance Ben Youcef, she is saying loud and clear that their relationship is both strong and sexy. They first confirmed their relationship in August 2021, according to People, and have been inseparable ever since — though they've handled more than their fair share of drama and gossip in the meantime.

For instance, there was the fact that Youcef was still married to his ex-wife when he and Lee got engaged, according to Page Six, and was in the middle of an ugly custody battle.

But despite all of that, these two have been determined to show the world that they are extremely happy together. A source told People in January, "They are happier than ever." And a recent Instagram post from Lee would seem to confirm that.