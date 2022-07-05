Sandra Lee Proves Her Relationship With Ben Youcef Is Red Hot
Sandra Lee dated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for 14 years. But if anyone was still in doubt about the romance between the chef and her hot, young actor fiance Ben Youcef, she is saying loud and clear that their relationship is both strong and sexy. They first confirmed their relationship in August 2021, according to People, and have been inseparable ever since — though they've handled more than their fair share of drama and gossip in the meantime.
For instance, there was the fact that Youcef was still married to his ex-wife when he and Lee got engaged, according to Page Six, and was in the middle of an ugly custody battle.
But despite all of that, these two have been determined to show the world that they are extremely happy together. A source told People in January, "They are happier than ever." And a recent Instagram post from Lee would seem to confirm that.
Sandra Lee posted a kissing selfie to Instagram
It looks like Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef are still going strong, based on Lee's recent Instagram post. "Romantic Sunset cruise on Lake Como pre-party with my Ben," she captioned a photo of the two of them kissing. "So romantic and special for my birthday!! Happy birthday everyone — may your kisses be filled with love and passion. Loving 56 so far! So grateful...Xoxo Sandy." We love love and passion!
Lee also posted a second birthday selfie with her partner to Instagram, writing, "I am having the brightest of birthday celebrating my 56th birthday in Lake Como." The TV chef didn't even seem bothered that her vacation spot nearly shared a name with her ex, Andrew Cuomo. She continued, gushing, "Villa d'Este is literally the most beautiful hotel I have every seen. On my birthday Ben and I visited the neighboring village of Torno and made sure to stop at a gorgeous little church for a blessing before my July 3 party."
This is a couple that clearly loves a romantic European vacation. They got engaged in August 2021 in Paris, according to the New York Post, where they were spotted smooching all over town. Good for them.