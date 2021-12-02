How Did Andrew Cuomo Really Want To Get Over His Relationship With Sandra Lee?

Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had ideas about getting over his breakup with Sandra Lee. Cuomo and Lee dated for 14 years before splitting up in 2019 amid rumors of the governor's cheating. "It was an open secret," an ex-aide told the New York Post. "Andrew was sleeping with at least one other woman who wasn't Sandra." The outlet reported that multiple aides believed Cuomo had "intimate relationships" with staffers while living with Lee. The celebrity chef reportedly wanted to marry Cuomo, but the ex-governor said he couldn't marry her because he was Catholic. Cuomo, who is Catholic, told Lee that it wouldn't be proper to remarry as a divorced man, according to the Daily Mail.

Of course, Cuomo's infidelity is now back in the headlines after sexual harassment allegations forced the governor to resign. Lee hasn't commented about Cuomo's scandal directly, but sources told the New York Post that Lee is concerned about the situation's impact on Cuomo's three daughters Michaela, Cara, and Mariah. However, Lee has since moved on, relocating from New York to Malibu, California, and dating actor Ben Youcef, who is 13 years her junior, according to the Daily Mail. So how has Cuomo attempted to move on from Lee?