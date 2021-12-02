How Did Andrew Cuomo Really Want To Get Over His Relationship With Sandra Lee?
Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had ideas about getting over his breakup with Sandra Lee. Cuomo and Lee dated for 14 years before splitting up in 2019 amid rumors of the governor's cheating. "It was an open secret," an ex-aide told the New York Post. "Andrew was sleeping with at least one other woman who wasn't Sandra." The outlet reported that multiple aides believed Cuomo had "intimate relationships" with staffers while living with Lee. The celebrity chef reportedly wanted to marry Cuomo, but the ex-governor said he couldn't marry her because he was Catholic. Cuomo, who is Catholic, told Lee that it wouldn't be proper to remarry as a divorced man, according to the Daily Mail.
Of course, Cuomo's infidelity is now back in the headlines after sexual harassment allegations forced the governor to resign. Lee hasn't commented about Cuomo's scandal directly, but sources told the New York Post that Lee is concerned about the situation's impact on Cuomo's three daughters Michaela, Cara, and Mariah. However, Lee has since moved on, relocating from New York to Malibu, California, and dating actor Ben Youcef, who is 13 years her junior, according to the Daily Mail. So how has Cuomo attempted to move on from Lee?
Andrew Cuomo wanted to date a "fit" woman after Sandra Lee split
After his breakup with longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee, Andrew Cuomo said he wanted to date a "fit" woman, according to the New York Post. Reportedly, the former New York governor wanted to find a woman who "could keep up with him." Documents released on November 29 included testimony from Cuomo adviser and lawyer Steve Cohen. Cuomo talked to Cohen about his love life, confessing that he wanted to find a new partner after his 2019 split from Lee. "When he broke up with Sandra Lee, he had a conversation with me about it," Cohen said. "He said he was now looking for — you know, to date again." Cohen continued, "I think he gave me general — a general notion of height."
Cohen also disclosed he'd heard gossip about Cuomo's involvement with his staffers but that he thought it was an unproven rumor. The Post noted that new files reflected testimony showing that Cuomo boasted about his fitness and that the ex-governor would "privately crack sexual jokes — such as questioning his masculinity — and flirted with guests at campaign fundraisers." RadarOnline reported in November that a female trooper told investigators she also heard about Cuomo "making out" with aide Melissa De Rosa; however, she added, "I didn't witness this. I wasn't even here at the time. But that's what I had heard."