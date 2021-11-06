Why Did Sandra Lee Return To NY For The First Time In Months After The Andrew Cuomo Controversy?
Celebrity chef Sandra Lee returned to New York City one week after her former boyfriend found himself at the center of scandal once again. Lee came to town to support a worthy cause, as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced additional legal troubles. On October 28, Cuomo made headlines when a misdemeanor criminal charge was filed against him for allegedly groping a former aide in the New York governor's mansion. Cuomo resigned in August amid allegations that the former New York governor sexually harassed 11 women (per the Associated Press).
Lee and Cuomo broke up in 2019 after 14 years together amid rumors that Cuomo cheated on Lee. Sources told the New York Post that Cuomo's infidelity was an "open secret," and Lee was "devastated" by the split. Insiders also told the Daily Mail that Cuomo claimed he couldn't marry Lee because of his "Catholic faith." But those days are behind Lee, and her life continues to improve post-Cuomo. Find out why Lee returned to the Big Apple for the first time in months amid the latest Cuomo controversy.
Sandra Lee returned to NYC for the White House Historical Association gala
Sandra Lee came back to New York City for a fancy gala at the Met on November 5. The celebrity chef looked fabulous at the event that celebrated the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association, founded by Jackie Kennedy, per Page Six. Lee rubbed shoulders with her personal friend, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Caroline Kennedy, and many others. Lee and Biden go back some years, as the first lady presented Lee with the City of Hope, Spirit of Life Award in 2016.
Lee beamed as she rocked a Bob Mackie gown during her triumphant night out, living her best life — a big contrast with her ex-boyfriend, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The 55-year-old Food Network star posted a photo in her gown on Instagram, "Amazing night- so beautiful...so fun and elegant and wonderful!"
Page Six reported Lee attended the gala without her fiancé, Ben Youcef, but sources told the outlet the couple is "very much together and are looking forward to the holidays." Lee attended the gala to support the good work of the White House Historical Association. The non-profit was founded in 1961 to support conservation projects and art acquisition, per the New York Post.