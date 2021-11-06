Why Did Sandra Lee Return To NY For The First Time In Months After The Andrew Cuomo Controversy?

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee returned to New York City one week after her former boyfriend found himself at the center of scandal once again. Lee came to town to support a worthy cause, as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced additional legal troubles. On October 28, Cuomo made headlines when a misdemeanor criminal charge was filed against him for allegedly groping a former aide in the New York governor's mansion. Cuomo resigned in August amid allegations that the former New York governor sexually harassed 11 women (per the Associated Press).

Lee and Cuomo broke up in 2019 after 14 years together amid rumors that Cuomo cheated on Lee. Sources told the New York Post that Cuomo's infidelity was an "open secret," and Lee was "devastated" by the split. Insiders also told the Daily Mail that Cuomo claimed he couldn't marry Lee because of his "Catholic faith." But those days are behind Lee, and her life continues to improve post-Cuomo. Find out why Lee returned to the Big Apple for the first time in months amid the latest Cuomo controversy.