Sandra Lee Reportedly Feels Snubbed By Andrew Cuomo. Here's Why

Amidst a growing sexual harassment scandal, Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York on August 10. During his resignation speech, Cuomo apologized to his accusers and addressed his daughters, per NBC News. "I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman," Cuomo said, via NBC News. He also mentioned many of his accomplishments while in office, including changing same-sex marriage laws. "We passed marriage equality, creating a new civil right, legalized love for the LGBTQ community, and we generated a force for change that swept the nation," he said, via the New York Post.

Cuomo signed the Marriage Equality Act in 2011 and updated the laws to ensure they were ironclad in 2019, per NY.gov. In 2015, after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states, Cuomo officiated a same-sex wedding, per WSHU. The wedding, which took place in front of the LGBTQ landmark the Stonewall Inn, was the first the then-governor had officiated. In 2018, Cuomo claimed his activism for same-sex marriage hurt him politically. "When I passed marriage equality, I went down in the polls," he said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. "It's one of the greatest things I ever did. History vindicated me."

But Cuomo's ex-girlfriend, Sandra Lee, was reportedly upset with how the former governor framed himself in the fight for marriage equality.