David Harbour Gets Candid About His Intense Physical Transformation For Stranger Things

It is quite routine for male Hollywood stars to transform dramatically in weight for their roles. This is a journey "Stranger Things" star David Harbour has been on for quite some time. Harbour revealed to The New York Times in 2021 that, having already gained weight for his role on the Netflix show, he gained yet more to play a retired supersoldier in Marvel's "Black Widow." "I was like, 'Let's use the weight.' So I started eating even more. I got up to 280 lbs., and I loved it," Harbour told the outlet.

For Harbour, his extreme weight gain coincided with him meeting now-wife Lily Allen. Luckily, Allen was charmed either way. "It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 lbs. with this beard and this hair," Harbour joked, adding that Allen "really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise." The actor would undergo another physical transformation in the latter stages of shooting "Black Widow." Dropping 60 lbs for a flashback scene in the 2021 action film, Harbour claimed Allen actually had "mixed feelings" about the weight loss.

Nonetheless — as viewers of "Stranger Things" Season 4 probably know — Harbour underwent another stunning transformation recently.