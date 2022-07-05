Julia Roberts Shares Some Rare PDA On Anniversary With Husband
Julia Roberts is not the kind of celebrity who likes to share every single detail about her life with her fans on social media. In fact, she and her family spend plenty of time away from Hollywood at their home in Taos, New Mexico for a much simpler and quieter life out of the spotlight. She opened up about her life away from the limelight in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2003. She said, "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here." What's more, Roberts has also been rather guarded about her marriage to her husband Daniel Moder and their three children, Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus. It's very rare that her fans get to see any of them in public, let alone on social media.
While Roberts has certainly made some controversial decisions in her life, if there's one thing that she's been consistent about it's been keeping her private life private. However, the "Pretty Woman" star just surprised fans by sharing a very intimate photo of her and her husband in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
Julia Roberts celebrates 20 years with Danny Moder
It's not very often that Julia Roberts shares behind the scenes photos of her personal life on social media, but she apparently made an exception on her 20th wedding anniversary. The Hollywood star shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account of her and her husband Danny Moder sharing an intimate moment together. The photo of the couple kissing included the caption, "TWENTY," along with the hashtags, #cantstopsmiling and #cantstopkissing. Of course, it didn't take long at all for her fans and followers to comment on the photo. Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!!" along with two heart emojis and a swan. Roberts' niece Emma Roberts reacted with four heart-eye emojis, too.
Back in April, Roberts proved that her marriage to Moder is as strong as ever when she admitted on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that the secret to her successful marriage has been "kissing." Well, clearly they haven't stopped smooching at all! Here's hoping that Roberts and Moder will continue to kiss their way to another happy 20 years together.