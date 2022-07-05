Julia Roberts Shares Some Rare PDA On Anniversary With Husband

Julia Roberts is not the kind of celebrity who likes to share every single detail about her life with her fans on social media. In fact, she and her family spend plenty of time away from Hollywood at their home in Taos, New Mexico for a much simpler and quieter life out of the spotlight. She opened up about her life away from the limelight in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2003. She said, "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here." What's more, Roberts has also been rather guarded about her marriage to her husband Daniel Moder and their three children, Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus. It's very rare that her fans get to see any of them in public, let alone on social media.

While Roberts has certainly made some controversial decisions in her life, if there's one thing that she's been consistent about it's been keeping her private life private. However, the "Pretty Woman" star just surprised fans by sharing a very intimate photo of her and her husband in celebration of their 20th anniversary.