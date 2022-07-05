Noah Cyrus Is Opening Up About A Dark Period Of Her Life

Singer Noah Cyrus, who is fellow musician Miley Cyrus' younger sister, is opening up about a difficult time in her life. According to Billboard, the "July" artist revealed she was in a relationship with someone who she cared for deeply, but their time together enabled her drug addiction. Everything for her took a turn for the worse in 2020 when she was dealing with this particular individual. "I really was so in love with this person, but we were both so engulfed in the substance abuse and also were in the midst of a pandemic," she confessed during an interview with Trailblazers Radio (via Billboard).

"Everybody's anxieties and depressions are all trapped into one house and there's a lot of things going on for everyone," Cyrus added. The pandemic was really hard on the rising star and most times she felt "lonely and bored" which only fueled her dependency on drugs.

Although Cyrus didn't outrightly name who she was dating at the time of her addiction, in 2018 she began dating rapper Lil Xan, whose moniker is a reference to the anti-anxiety drug, per Cosmopolitan. While it's unclear if that is the relationship she was referring to, she did however reveal her boyfriend four years ago — which was around the same time she was dating the rapper — introduced her to that life.