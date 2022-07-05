Kourtney Kardashian Is Furious With How The Paparazzi Acted During Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Travis Barker's unexpected hospitalization was big news, obviously, but that doesn't mean the coverage of the emergency was always fair. At least, that's what Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, seems to be saying on her Instagram Stories.

On the morning of June 28, TMZ reported that Barker was rushed to the hospital, though it wasn't immediately clear what the medical emergency was. During that time, TMZ noted that Barker actually tweeted, "God save me." Later, it was revealed that Barker was rushed to the hospital due to pancreatitis, which doctors believed to be caused by a recent colonoscopy, according to Variety. Support from across cyberspace quickly poured in — with rapper Kid Cudi tweeting out, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u." Barker's daughter even shared a sweet update after his hospitalization, ultimately thanking fans for their concern.

The Blink-182 rocker was released after a week, but while he was still in the hospital, pictures surfaced of Kardashian out running errands. This, according to some people on the internet, was evidence of her neglect (or something like that). But Kardashian has a thing or two to say to those people.