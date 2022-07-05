Kourtney Kardashian Is Furious With How The Paparazzi Acted During Travis Barker's Hospitalization
Travis Barker's unexpected hospitalization was big news, obviously, but that doesn't mean the coverage of the emergency was always fair. At least, that's what Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, seems to be saying on her Instagram Stories.
On the morning of June 28, TMZ reported that Barker was rushed to the hospital, though it wasn't immediately clear what the medical emergency was. During that time, TMZ noted that Barker actually tweeted, "God save me." Later, it was revealed that Barker was rushed to the hospital due to pancreatitis, which doctors believed to be caused by a recent colonoscopy, according to Variety. Support from across cyberspace quickly poured in — with rapper Kid Cudi tweeting out, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u." Barker's daughter even shared a sweet update after his hospitalization, ultimately thanking fans for their concern.
The Blink-182 rocker was released after a week, but while he was still in the hospital, pictures surfaced of Kardashian out running errands. This, according to some people on the internet, was evidence of her neglect (or something like that). But Kardashian has a thing or two to say to those people.
Kourtney Kardashian called the paparazzi 'savagely uncool'
Taking to her Instagram Stories (via E! News), Kourtney Kardashian showed how clearly ticked off she is at the paps, and says the photos weren't taken during Travis Barker's hospital stay at all. "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life ... these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)," she wrote. "I didn't forget about [Travis]," she added, while calling the paparazzi move "a new level of low [for] monetizing off of our nightmare."
She pretty much summed it up at the end of the long post, calling the paparazzi, "really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side ... shame on you." The thing is, even if Kardashian had once or twice actually left the hospital to do some essential shopping while her husband was ill, would that even be worth all this criticism?
Luckily, the drummer is now back home and doing well, based on Kardashian's most recent social media activity. The whole family was actually just enjoying a relaxing day on the beach (via Harper's Bazaar).