Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About A Secret Years-Long Addiction

This article mentions drug addiction and domestic abuse allegations.

Hayden Panettiere went from child star to adult star before our very own eyes. Many fans may recognize the actor as the football-loving coach's daughter on "Remember the Titans," and in recent memory, she starred alongside Connie Britton in the ABC hit "Nashville." According to her IMDb profile, Panettiere appeared in the series from 2012 through 2018.

During her career in Hollywood, Panettiere has gone through many ups and downs, and a lot of her woes have unfortunately played out in the press. The star had a challenging relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. According to People, police charged Hickerson with felony assault against the actor in 2020. Panettiere spoke with the outlet after the charges were brought to light. "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she said in a statement.

The actor also dealt with a few instances centered around substance use, including in 2018, when she found herself in the middle of a drunken brawl with Hickerson, per Us Weekly. Radar Online also reported that the star had a rough night out in Los Angeles and she was seen puking outside of a bar. This instance happened shortly after her split with fiance Wladimir Klitschko. Now, Panettiere is opening up about some of her past struggles and how far she's come in her recovery.