Does Kourtney Kardashian Get Along With Shanna Moakler?

Before there was Kravis, Travis Barker was married to Shanna Moakler, an American model and former Miss USA. The pair split in 2008 after a tumultuous marriage, and their divorce wasn't exactly any easier. In 2015, Barker and Moakler were even arrested after saying they were going to kill each other in text messages, according to E! News. They share two children together, Landon and Alabama, and battled each other for custody in court, according to People, until reaching an agreement.

After the Blink-182 drummer survived a deadly plane crash in 2012, he wrote his ex-wife an email amid their custody battle. Barker said (per People), "I just about died in a plane crash, I got a second chance and I plan on spending every minute I have left with my kids or fighting to do so." He continued, "The longer this goes on the more it screws with my kids. Everyday I see them like this the more they hurt and the more motivated I get to get more custody of them."

While the former couple definitely weren't friends for a long time, Moakler told People in 2021 that they now successfully co-parent their children and maintain a healthy friendship. She also told the outlet that she wants Barker to be happy in his relationship to Kourtney Kardashian. But just how do Kardashian and Moakler get along?