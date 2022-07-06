Does Kourtney Kardashian Get Along With Shanna Moakler?
Before there was Kravis, Travis Barker was married to Shanna Moakler, an American model and former Miss USA. The pair split in 2008 after a tumultuous marriage, and their divorce wasn't exactly any easier. In 2015, Barker and Moakler were even arrested after saying they were going to kill each other in text messages, according to E! News. They share two children together, Landon and Alabama, and battled each other for custody in court, according to People, until reaching an agreement.
After the Blink-182 drummer survived a deadly plane crash in 2012, he wrote his ex-wife an email amid their custody battle. Barker said (per People), "I just about died in a plane crash, I got a second chance and I plan on spending every minute I have left with my kids or fighting to do so." He continued, "The longer this goes on the more it screws with my kids. Everyday I see them like this the more they hurt and the more motivated I get to get more custody of them."
While the former couple definitely weren't friends for a long time, Moakler told People in 2021 that they now successfully co-parent their children and maintain a healthy friendship. She also told the outlet that she wants Barker to be happy in his relationship to Kourtney Kardashian. But just how do Kardashian and Moakler get along?
Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian aren't friends
Shanna Moakler may want her ex-husband, Travis Barker, to be happy in his new relationship, but she isn't exactly friends with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian. There isn't any major drama surrounding their non-existent friendship, but it just seems that they live separate lives and don't ever cross paths. A source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Shanna don't communicate. Shanna supports Travis and Kourtney's relationship and co-parents well with Travis, but Shanna and Kourtney don't have a relationship or friendship of any sort," the insider continued, "That barrier has not been broken."
While there does not seem to be any bad blood between the two now, Moakler did not speak highly of the Kardashian family last year. Moakler claimed to TMZ in May 2021 that Barker cheated on her with Kim Kardashian while they were married, and insinuated that she was estranged from her children at the time due to Kourtney's involvement in her family life. "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," she said.
However, the drama seems to have settled down for now. Barker was recently hospitalized for a serious case of pancreatitis, according to USA Today, but the drummer is now thankfully recovering. Meanwhile Moakler, who now seems to be in full support of Kravis, offered her ex and his new wife well wishes after his hospital stay.