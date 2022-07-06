Joe Giudice Is Still Just As Involved In Teresa Giudice's Personal Life As Ever

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice divorced in 2020, but the parents of four daughters remain involved in each other's lives. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star knew her marriage was in trouble when Joe was released from prison. "When he got out, I was like, 'This is my true test. What will I feel?' And I didn't feel anything," Teresa recalled on an episode of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in 2021, per People. Even after their marriage ended, the pair continued a non-romantic relationship.

After the "RHONJ" star began dating Luis Ruelas, who eventually became her fiancé, she stayed on good terms with her ex-husband. In fact, Teresa's new beau built a rapport with Joe. "They've talked over the phone, and Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him," she said on "Watch What Happens Live" in March 2021. According to the reality star, it was important for Ruelas to "let [Joe] know that he's not trying to take his place."

The next month, in April 2021, the Bravo-lebrity went down to the Bahamas to visit Joe with her boyfriend. Joe enjoyed the quality time with his ex, and gushed over her in an Instagram post. "I truly appreciate & hope i will continue to be present in my best friend life," he wrote in the caption alongside a family photo of the ex-couple and their four kids. Later, Joe caused a stir on Instagram when he left a spicy comment on a photo Teresa uploaded.