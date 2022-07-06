Chase Stokes Is Opening Up About A Tragic Loss

Shortly after the tragic death of Alexander "AJ" Jennings was announced, "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes took to social media to mourn the loss of his stand-in and friend. "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does," he said on his Instagram Story. "My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting." Stokes then highlighted a recent conversation the two had before describing the past day as "a struggle." "We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people for that. Thank you, AJ. Fly high angel."

Aside from Stokes' heartfelt statement, friends of the actor also used social media to reflect on Jennings and his life. Actor Chevy Coff, who is also part of the "Outer Banks" Season 3 cast, described meeting the young actor as "a blessing" before opening up about their time together. "For him to be gone too soon is still unbelievable we had a ball on the set of @obx this season," he wrote. Another friend uploaded a video compilation of Jennings, writing, "This still feels unreal."

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to make an official comment regarding the young talent's death, and it's unclear how this tragic loss will impact the show. In an additional report from TMZ, "grief counseling" will be offered to any of the cast and crew in need of emotional support.