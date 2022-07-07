Twitter Isn't Holding Back Over Boris Johnson's Resignation

Boris Johnson has a penchant for making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In addition to being mercilessly criticized for his politics and endless scandals (including Partygate, which led to a no-confidence vote in June 2022, which he survived), Johnson has also been highly scrutinized over his shady side, his long list of ex-wives, his net worth, his relationship with Queen Elizabeth, and more.

Despite all of the criticism, however, Johnson managed to hang onto his role as Prime Minister through months of mounting calls for his resignation, but the final straw came on July 5. That was when two of his top ministers resigned simultaneously, per AP News, amidst a new scandal alleging that the PM's office mishandled sexual misconduct allegations, per CNN. This brought the tally of senior lawmakers who had quit up to 50, per NPR, and on July 7, Boris Johnson was left with little choice but to announce his departure.

In a six-minute speech delivered in front of Downing Street, the PM said he would indeed resign, explaining, "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore, a new prime minister." Noting that the process of choosing a new leader would begin immediately, the ousted PM said he would continue to serve for now, likely until October. He also boasted about Brexit and what he called a successful battle against COVID-19, saying, "I'm immensely proud of the achievements of this government." Many didn't agree.