Johnny Depp Is Making A Huge Financial Donation

After the most intense civil trial of the century, Johnny Depp seems to be moving forward. For weeks, fans analyzed all of the nitty-gritty details of the beloved actor's heavily publicized defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The odds ultimately worked in Depp's favor, as he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages by the jury, which also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard. But even though the trial is over, Heard isn't backing down. Blaming unsupported evidence and a juror issue, Heard's lawyers have asked a judge to toss the verdict, per CBS News. Meanwhile, Depp is on a much different path than his former wife.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is now giving back. On July 5, Depp disclosed on Twitter that he made a substantial donation of nearly $800,000 to several charities, including Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, The Footprint Coalition, and The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Money was raised through Depp's NFT (non-fungible token) project "Never Fear Truth," which contains vibrant portraits of well-known figures painted by Depp.

How did fans react to Depp's significant donation?