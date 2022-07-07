Who Is Wolf Van Halen's Fiancee Andraia Allsop?

Musician Wolf Van Halen has just shared the happy news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop. He announced their plans to tie the knot with an Instagram photo posted on July 6 which shows the two in a selfie as Allsop proudly wears her engagement ring. Wolf captioned the sweet image with the message, "She said yes!"

In the past, the rocker and son of the late music legend Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli has been vocal about his love for Allsop. Back in April when Wolf, Allsop and Bertinelli attended the Grammys as Wolf received an award nomination for best rock song, he posted a photo of the three together on the red carpet. "I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," he wrote on Instagram. In March, Wolf also posted a picture of himself and Allsop as a birthday tribute to Allsop, writing to his now-fiancée, "You make my life better in every way just by existing." Let's take a look at who this special woman is who has stolen Wolf's heart.