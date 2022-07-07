Who Is Wolf Van Halen's Fiancee Andraia Allsop?
Musician Wolf Van Halen has just shared the happy news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop. He announced their plans to tie the knot with an Instagram photo posted on July 6 which shows the two in a selfie as Allsop proudly wears her engagement ring. Wolf captioned the sweet image with the message, "She said yes!"
In the past, the rocker and son of the late music legend Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli has been vocal about his love for Allsop. Back in April when Wolf, Allsop and Bertinelli attended the Grammys as Wolf received an award nomination for best rock song, he posted a photo of the three together on the red carpet. "I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," he wrote on Instagram. In March, Wolf also posted a picture of himself and Allsop as a birthday tribute to Allsop, writing to his now-fiancée, "You make my life better in every way just by existing." Let's take a look at who this special woman is who has stolen Wolf's heart.
Wolf Van Halen's fiancee is a software engineer and photographer
Wolf Van Halen and Andraia Allsop have an exciting future ahead of them, as the couple is now officially engaged after seven years of dating. As reported by Billboard, the two began their relationship in 2015 and they have been going strong ever since. Although she is dating someone in the spotlight, Allsop maintains a low profile and keeps her Instagram account private. Her bio, however, reveals that she is a software engineer. A LinknedIn profile under Allsop's name shows that she graduated from the University of Utah in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in computer science. Prior to her graduation, Allsop started her career as an intern at Instructure, an educational tech organization that's based in Utah, in 2015.
Furthermore, Allsop has an IMDb page that lists an acting credit to her name, as she appeared in a music video for the single by Muscle Hawk, "Electric Light," in 2012. She has also been in nine episodes of her future mother-in-law Valerie Bertinelli's reality show, "Valerie's Home Cooking." Allsop additionally has a public Instagram account for her photography, which heavily features images she's captured of Van Halen performing on stage with his band, Mammoth WVH. We can't wait to see more of Van Halen and Allsop as this close couple takes the next step in their flourishing romance!