Drake Has People Talking About His Unexpected Instagram Exchange With Jeff Bezos
Here's an unlikely duo: Drake and Jeff Bezos. Well, it's not that unlikely. After all, we're talking about two wildly famous and wealthy celebrities. And while it's unlikely we'll see a Drake-Bezos rap collaboration anytime soon, it's not a far out idea that their paths will cross. In fact, their paths have already crossed. In 2021, the rapper and Amazon founder invested big bucks in Overtime, a sports media company that includes original sports content on social media and a paid basketball league for youth, per CNBC.
And just recently, the two made headlines again. But this time, the circumstances were much more casual. On July 6, Drake (known on Instagram as Champagne Papi) posted two throwback pictures with the caption, "Gotta start somewhere." The first picture features Drake standing by a door labeled 1503 and turned partially to the camera. According to Complex, this exact Toronto apartment was a place of humble beginnings for Drake as much of the tracking for the rapper's third mixtape, "So Far Gone," went down with producer Noah "40" Shebib at apartment 1503 in 15 Fort York. In his song "Know Yourself," Drake raps, "15 Fort York s***, y'know?"
The second picture is even more of a throwback. The setting looks straight out of the '90s; an old-school computer is mounted on a cluttered table, a scribbled "Amazon.com" banner decorates the wall, and a younger Bezos appears to be working. So, how did people react to this unexpected Instagram post featuring Bezos and Drake?
Drake and Jeff Bezos exchanged playful remarks
Under Drake's Instagram post, Jeff Bezos commented, "Started from the bottom now we're here," a double entendre referring to the rapper's hit single "Started from the Bottom." Drake couldn't contain his excitement, responding, "Holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments." Drake and Bezos had a playful moment and were clearly sharing a bond over their career trajectories that turned them into big shots. Big shot may be a delicate word for Bezos, who according to Forbes, has a net worth of 140 billion dollars. Just like Drake said, gotta start somewhere! And Bezos did just that — the outlet also states the former CEO originally started Amazon out of his garage. The rest is history.
As for the fans? They surely wanted to be included in the Bezos-Drake love fest. Celebrities wanted in as well. Actor Issa Rae commented with the goat emoji (GOAT = Greatest Of All Time), which was a very popular response. While some fans were motivated and inspired by the post, other people cracked some jokes about Bezos' old-school desk setup. One user commented, "I wonder if Jeffrey was using them colorful hotmail fonts tho." Another person said, "Bezos surge protector game giving me major anxiety." Luckily for Bezos, he eventually got a major upgrade.