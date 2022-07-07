Drake Has People Talking About His Unexpected Instagram Exchange With Jeff Bezos

Here's an unlikely duo: Drake and Jeff Bezos. Well, it's not that unlikely. After all, we're talking about two wildly famous and wealthy celebrities. And while it's unlikely we'll see a Drake-Bezos rap collaboration anytime soon, it's not a far out idea that their paths will cross. In fact, their paths have already crossed. In 2021, the rapper and Amazon founder invested big bucks in Overtime, a sports media company that includes original sports content on social media and a paid basketball league for youth, per CNBC.

And just recently, the two made headlines again. But this time, the circumstances were much more casual. On July 6, Drake (known on Instagram as Champagne Papi) posted two throwback pictures with the caption, "Gotta start somewhere." The first picture features Drake standing by a door labeled 1503 and turned partially to the camera. According to Complex, this exact Toronto apartment was a place of humble beginnings for Drake as much of the tracking for the rapper's third mixtape, "So Far Gone," went down with producer Noah "40" Shebib at apartment 1503 in 15 Fort York. In his song "Know Yourself," Drake raps, "15 Fort York s***, y'know?"

The second picture is even more of a throwback. The setting looks straight out of the '90s; an old-school computer is mounted on a cluttered table, a scribbled "Amazon.com" banner decorates the wall, and a younger Bezos appears to be working. So, how did people react to this unexpected Instagram post featuring Bezos and Drake?