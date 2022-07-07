Kris Jenner Confirms What We Suspected About Her Views On Marriage And Children
Kris Jenner is definitely not your run-of-the-mill traditional mom. Kris is proud of her role as a momager, a portmanteau she's trademarked, according to the Wall Street Journal. She definitely works hard at her job, striking a hard bargain for her family clients, even though there are also some questionable things Kris has done for her kids. The Kardashian matriarch enjoys more of a friendly relationship with her six children, and she isn't scared of oversharing some good old-fashioned TMI with them, even if it's broadcast on TV globally.
It's been rumored that Kris brokered her daughter Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape, which cast a spotlight on their first reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." However, the businesswoman has repeatedly denied the allegations, even though The Sun reports that the Kardashians made $20 million from its sale. TMZ backed up Kris' rebuttal, insisting a source swears it was Kim's co-star, Ray-J, who negotiated the deal directly with Vivid Entertainment and their attorneys.
Kris has also been accused of cashing in on the Kardashian-Jenners in her business deals. "My girls are not pansies, but I think everyone needs direction," she told Us Weekly in 2013 (via The Huffington Post). Kris insisted the whole family was on board with riding the fame train, and branded allegations of "sexualizing" her then-teenage daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as "ridiculous." However, Kris Jenner has now confirmed what we suspected about her views on marriage and children.
Kris Jenner refuses to judge her children's choices
Now, you can accuse Kris Jenner of many things, but being judgmental isn't one of them, according to Kris herself. "I had Kourtney [Kardashian] nine months, two weeks, and two days [after marrying Robert Kardashian]," she admitted on "The Martha Stewart Podcast," per People. Kris said she had conceived during the honeymoon, but was horrified that people would think she'd been pregnant out of wedlock.
Kris Jenner has been married twice and has six children and 11 grandkids. Kris' first husband was OJ "Dream Team" lawyer Robert Kardashian. Per Cheatsheet, Kris was 17 and dating Cesar Sanudo when she met 28-year-old Robert in 1973. She ditched the golfer, married the attorney in 1978, and they had four kids together. Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, though, after he discovered she was having an affair. Later the same year, Kris married Caitlyn Jenner. "Kris and I from meeting to getting married was only 5.5 months. She decided we should get married, but I didn't want to," Caitlyn claimed on Australian "Big Brother VIPs" (via The Mirror). The couple had two daughters before splitting in 2015.
Kris said old-fashioned attitudes have shifted, though, and she'd never criticize her children's pregnancy choices. "There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would," Kris vowed (per People), explaining her beliefs have evolved with age. Which is just as well, as eight of Kris' 11 grandkids were born outside of marriage.