Kris Jenner Confirms What We Suspected About Her Views On Marriage And Children

Kris Jenner is definitely not your run-of-the-mill traditional mom. Kris is proud of her role as a momager, a portmanteau she's trademarked, according to the Wall Street Journal. She definitely works hard at her job, striking a hard bargain for her family clients, even though there are also some questionable things Kris has done for her kids. The Kardashian matriarch enjoys more of a friendly relationship with her six children, and she isn't scared of oversharing some good old-fashioned TMI with them, even if it's broadcast on TV globally.

It's been rumored that Kris brokered her daughter Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape, which cast a spotlight on their first reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." However, the businesswoman has repeatedly denied the allegations, even though The Sun reports that the Kardashians made $20 million from its sale. TMZ backed up Kris' rebuttal, insisting a source swears it was Kim's co-star, Ray-J, who negotiated the deal directly with Vivid Entertainment and their attorneys.

Kris has also been accused of cashing in on the Kardashian-Jenners in her business deals. "My girls are not pansies, but I think everyone needs direction," she told Us Weekly in 2013 (via The Huffington Post). Kris insisted the whole family was on board with riding the fame train, and branded allegations of "sexualizing" her then-teenage daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as "ridiculous." However, Kris Jenner has now confirmed what we suspected about her views on marriage and children.