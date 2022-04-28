Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West's Bold Sex Tape Claims
Rapper Kanye "Ye" West has always been one to speak his mind — and cause a fuss in the process. Such was the case in January, when he appeared on an episode of Hollywood Unlocked to make a startling claim about the role he played in making ex-wife Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal disappear. Though Kardashian skyrocketed to fame via the sex tape leak with then-boyfriend Ray J over a decade ago, the Internet has a long memory. In fact, the resurgence of Kardashian's sex tape has been the subject of the KarJenner's new reality show, "The Kardashians," which explains why Ye got involved. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself," the "City of Gods" rapper explained. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to [Kim] at 8 a.m. in the morning."
Kardashian and West are currently on rocky terms, as West has repeatedly attacked his former partner as well as her current boyfriend, "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson, via Instagram. In March 2022, Ye's Insta-rants were even enough to get him (temporarily) banned from the platform. While it seems surprising that West would pull an all-nighter to help Kardashian dispose of her sex tape, Buzzfeed reports that the two were still on good terms when he did so. Now that the third episode of "The Kardashians" has aired, fans saw the Skims mogul confirm West's claims about rushing to her rescue — and the footage was emotional.
Kanye West's actions meant a lot to Kim Kardashian
In the newest installment of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian expressed concerns about another possible sex tape, after Ray J's former manager threatened to release new footage, according to Us Weekly. When she expressed these concerns to Kanye "Ye" West, the Grammy winner promptly flew from New York to Los Angeles to physically retrieve the tape for her. The grand gesture wasn't lost on momager Kris Jenner, who said, per Buzzfeed, "You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim? You are something else."
Kardashian was so moved by West's sweet gesture that she broke down in tears. "[Kanye] flew home and got the computer it was on and the hard drive and [he met] Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me," she told her family, per Us Weekly. "I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can ... that is the most important thing to me." She further added that her ex-husband's actions "[meant] a lot to me."
In an ironic twist, PopSugar reported that the whole incident took place just ahead of Kardashian's "SNL" debut, which is where she met her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Hollywood Unlocked, West later disclosed his annoyance at seeing Kardashian lock lips with Davidson on set. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me,'" he complained.