Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West's Bold Sex Tape Claims

In the newest installment of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian expressed concerns about another possible sex tape, after Ray J's former manager threatened to release new footage, according to Us Weekly. When she expressed these concerns to Kanye "Ye" West, the Grammy winner promptly flew from New York to Los Angeles to physically retrieve the tape for her. The grand gesture wasn't lost on momager Kris Jenner, who said, per Buzzfeed, "You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim? You are something else."

Kardashian was so moved by West's sweet gesture that she broke down in tears. "[Kanye] flew home and got the computer it was on and the hard drive and [he met] Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me," she told her family, per Us Weekly. "I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can ... that is the most important thing to me." She further added that her ex-husband's actions "[meant] a lot to me."

In an ironic twist, PopSugar reported that the whole incident took place just ahead of Kardashian's "SNL" debut, which is where she met her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Hollywood Unlocked, West later disclosed his annoyance at seeing Kardashian lock lips with Davidson on set. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me,'" he complained.