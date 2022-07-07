The Truth About James Caan's Children

James Caan has died at age 82, according to CNN. James was an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Misery." His breakout role in "The Godfather" set him up for success in Hollywood. And while he was very focused on his movie roles during his time in the film industry, he also valued and prioritized his family. James had five children: Tara Caan, Jacob Caan, Scott Caan, James Caan Jr., and Alexander Caan.

His family posted on his official Twitter account to announce his passing. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

James was married four times and had a large blended family. During his last marriage to Linda Stokes, he had two children, James and Jacob. He was ordered to pay $400,000 to her in spousal and child support back in 2016, according to the Daily Mail, after their 18-year marriage ended in a tumultuous divorce. Most of James Caan's children seem to live very private lives out of the spotlight. However, one is also a notable actor who followed in his father's footsteps.