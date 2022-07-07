Wolfgang Van Halen's Engagement Ring For His Fiancee Makes The Case For Sweating The Details - Exclusive
Today in news that might actually brighten your day for once, Wolfgang Van Halen — son of the late Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli — popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop, which he announced on his Instagram. Wolfgang uploaded an adorable picture of himself and Allsop, who was showing off her engagement ring, with the simple caption, "She said yes!!"
Because this family is just the cutest, Bertinelli (whose Instagram handle is Wolfie's Mom, by the way), commented, "How do I [heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!" Bertinelli also reposted the photo to her own IG page.
And while the picture online of Allsop's ring makes it a bit hard to see the details of her rock, from what we can tell, Wolfgang definitely did not skimp on the details. Or at least, that is what expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, tells Nicki Swift.
Wolf Van Halen proposed with a gorgeous ring
The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried tells Nicki Swift that Andraia Allsop's isn't just any old engagement ring. "The ring Wolf Van Halen chose for his fiancée Andraia Allsop looks to be designed with exquisite detail," Fried says. He explains, "It's a halo setting with a pavé band, giving the ring both character and brilliance."
So, um, how much would a ring like that knock a person back, you ask? "I'd estimate the center stone is 3 to 4 carats and worth at least $100,000," says Fried. Van Halen is really not messing around here — we love that for her!
Van Halen and Allsop (whose own Instagram is private) tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. We know that they started dating in 2015, judging by a "Happy Anniversary" post Van Halen dedicated to her in 2018 on his Instagram. Allsop also made the rare public appearance when she accompanied Van Halen (and his mom!) to the Grammys in 2022. Perhaps in the future we'll see Allsop's bling during another red carpet appearance alongside her fiancé!