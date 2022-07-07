Wolfgang Van Halen's Engagement Ring For His Fiancee Makes The Case For Sweating The Details - Exclusive

Today in news that might actually brighten your day for once, Wolfgang Van Halen — son of the late Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli — popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop, which he announced on his Instagram. Wolfgang uploaded an adorable picture of himself and Allsop, who was showing off her engagement ring, with the simple caption, "She said yes!!"

Because this family is just the cutest, Bertinelli (whose Instagram handle is Wolfie's Mom, by the way), commented, "How do I [heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!" Bertinelli also reposted the photo to her own IG page.

And while the picture online of Allsop's ring makes it a bit hard to see the details of her rock, from what we can tell, Wolfgang definitely did not skimp on the details. Or at least, that is what expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, tells Nicki Swift.