Inside James Caan's Relationship With Al Pacino

James Caan died on June 6, but the iconic actor left behind an indelible filmography during his time in Hollywood. Both Caan's and Al Pacino's careers skyrocketed after the success of 1972's "The Godfather," where the duo played brothers Santino "Sonny" Corleone and Michael Corleone, respectively. Only months before his death, Caan spoke about the epic crime drama and mentioned the chemistry while filming. "One of the things that made 'The Godfather' successful ... was that everyone really enjoyed making it, and that comes off on the screen," he told the New York Post in March.

Although playing Sonny catapulted his career, the "Thief" star originally struggled with the role. "I was so awful ... I really didn't have a grip on anything," Caan said during a reunion with "The Godfather" cast on "Today" in 2017. One of the most memorable scenes between Caan and Pacino in "The Godfather" involved Sonny advising Michael on keeping "brains" off his "suit" after performing a hit on a cop. Although Caan was frustrated that a previous scene between him and Robert Duvall had been cut. "I was so pissed off," Caan told The Hollywood Reporter in March.

Despite his minor grievances, working on the all-time classic film together bonded Caan and Pacino.