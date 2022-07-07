The Desire James Caan Expressed One Year Before His Death

Hollywood is still reeling over the tragic death of actor James Caan, who died on July 6. Caan's family confirmed his passing through one of Caan's latest favorite forms of communication: Twitter. Caan was active on the platform in recent years, even earning the nickname "America's Twitter grandpa," and fans took notice — particularly how he ended every post with "End of tweet." When his family confirmed his death on the social media platform, some fans probably couldn't help but smile at the inclusion of "End of tweet."

The actor, best known for portraying Sonny Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," somehow eschewed typecasting and played a variety of notable roles throughout his lifetime, per Rolling Stone: a revenge-seeking cowboy in "El Dorado," a football player with a terminal illness in the 1971 television movie "Brian's Song," a career criminal attempting one last score before going straight in "Thief," a vulnerable romance novelist held captive by a psychotic Kathy Bates in "Misery," a gangster paying to sleep with a gambler's wife in the 1992 comedy(!) "Honeymoon in Vegas," and the estranged father of one of Santa's helpers in the holiday classic "Elf." Caan told CBS Sunday Morning, "I fought to always never be the same person. I mean the fun of being an actor is being somebody else for three months."

And yet Caan still didn't feel satisfied. Though he died at age 82 and has more than 137 credits on his IMDb page, there was still more Caan wanted to do.