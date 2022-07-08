Nick Cannon's Response To Elon Musk's Paternity News Is Turning Major Heads

Elon Musk may not be commonly associated with Nick Cannon — who is expecting his eighth child this year — but the reveal that the billionaire secretly fathered a set of twins by one of his executives, born in November right before his daughter with musician Grimes was delivered, according to CNN, certainly puts the two men in the same ballpark. This marks 10 children for Musk, nine of which are still alive; his son Nevada Alexander died of SIDS in 2002.

In reaction to the breaking news of his twins, Musk tweeted (jokingly?), "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." Then in a follow up tweet Musk seemed to indicate that he was actually serious, writing, "Mark my words, they are sadly true."

If there is another thing that both Musk and Cannon have in common, it is their propensity to attract controversy. While Musk's secret twins got him plenty of negative attention on its own, Cannon's comment on the tweet also raised several eyebrows.