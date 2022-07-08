Alec Baldwin Shares An Eye-Opening Statement About James Caan's Health Toward The End Of His Life

Alec Baldwin has revealed saddening details about James Caan's health, following his death on July 6. Caan's family made the announcement in a message posted to the actor's Twitter account, and thanked fans for their support. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.

The Bronx native rose to fame as Sonny in the 1972 film "The Godfather," and had been a staple in Hollywood ever since. News of Caan's passing sparked a series of tributes, as celebrities took to social media to express their grief. "I'm heartbroken to hear of Jimmy's passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your 'Kat," his "Misery" co-star Kathy Bates tweeted. While Adam Sandler — who starred alongside Caan in "That's My Boy" – wrote, "Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him."

Now, Baldwin is speaking out about his friend's health, sharing troubling details about Caan's physical condition in recent years.