James Caan's Advice To Miles Teller Is Absolutely Gut-Wrenching Now

On July 7, Hollywood was rocked by the news of the tragic death of famed "The Godfather" actor James Caan, whose passing at 82 was announced by his family on his official Twitter account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet stated. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

Fellow thespians, colleagues, and fans of the "Mickey Blue Eyes" star have flooded social media with tributes. Everyone from Adam Sandler, Rob Reiner, Gary Sinise, Jennifer Tilley, and Zooey Deschanel praised the "Misery" star for his kindness, his dedication to his craft, and his joie de vivre, per People. Even Barbra Streisand tweeted out a throwback photo of them from what appears to be the 1970s, writing, "I'm so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented."

Now, we are learning just how kind this stalwart of old Hollywood was to up-and-coming actors in the business by way of a DM he sent to none other than "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller.